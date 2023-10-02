Azerbaijan places 17 foreign mercenaries fighting for Armenia on international wanted list

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has put 17 foreign citizens who fought as mercenaries for Armenia on the international wanted list.

“The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office is conducting a preliminary investigation into 8 criminal cases related to gross violations by Armenia’s military-political regime of the requirements of the UN International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries,” said Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, News.Az reports.

He said that in these criminal cases, 17 citizens of foreign states (Russia, Georgia, France) were brought in as defendants and put on the wanted list with the selection of a preventive measure against them in the form of detention, and they were also put on the international wanted list through National Central Bureau of Interpol.

“In their interviews on social networks, these individuals stated that they were in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There are photographs and videos indicating the participation of these individuals in hostilities. Investigative and operational measures to detain and bring these individuals to justice continue. In this regard, numerous requests for legal assistance were sent to the relevant countries,” Aliyev added

News.Az