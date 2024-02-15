Azerbaijan plans to commission new hydropower plants in liberated Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five more hydropower plants (HPPs) will be commissioned in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin district this year, News.Az reports citign AzerEnergy CJSC.

Five more hydroelectric power stations with a total capacity of more than 40 megawatts are now under development in the Lachin district.

Development on the 14.25 MW Aghbulag HPP is already complete. Construction is complete, and installation and commissioning are underway at the Aghbulag-2 HPP (14.7 MW), Garagishlag (four MW), Mirik (3.5 MW), and Zabukh (2.8 MW). These five plants will also be commissioned during the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World'.

“As of today, 77 million kWh of green energy has been generated from the four commissioned HPPs.

Azerbaijan's green energy sector is quickly increasing, with a focus on transitioning to alternative and renewable energy sources, lowering carbon dioxide emissions, and other progressive concepts. The country will host the renowned COP-29 and declare 2024 the 'Year of Solidarity for the Green World'.

Hydroelectric power stations, in particular, are being built on a systematic basis in accordance with the president's directions to transform the freed regions into green energy zones. One of these regions is the Lachin district, where AzerEnergy is carrying out several projects. According to the green energy policy, hydroelectric power plants have been erected at nine locations in the Lachin district.

The following HPPs have been repaired and commissioned in the Lachin district as of today: Mishni (8.25 MW), Gulabird (8 MW), Alkhasli (6 MW), and Sus (4 MW). As of now, AzEnergy's HPPs have generated approximately 77 million kWh of environmentally beneficial green energy.

The production of 77 million kWh of green energy saved 18 million cubic meters of gas and millions of tons of manat, avoiding the release of 32,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Important precautions have been taken to protect the ecosystem, and eco-turbines of European origin have been installed at the plants,” the company stated.

