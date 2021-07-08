Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan plans to hold ADEX-2022 int’l defense exhibition

The ADEX-2022 International Defense Exhibition is planned to be held in Azerbaijan.

The Turkish structures and companies will also be represented at the exhibition.

The products of the defense industry of the two countries will be demonstrated at the ADEX exposition, which is scheduled to be held on September 6-8, 2022.


