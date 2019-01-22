Azerbaijan plans to increase gas transportation via TANAP in 2019

Azerbaijan plans to increase gas transportation via TANAP in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to increase the volume of gas transportation via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to 2 billion cubic meters in 2019, Public Relations Head at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Trend.

Moreover, he noted that the overall progress in TANAP project is nearing 99 percent.

The volume of gas transportation through TANAP reached 1 billion cubic meters as of 2018.

A ceremony to launch TANAP took place June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

News.Az

News.Az