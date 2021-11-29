Azerbaijan plans to start Euro-5 gasoline production in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev will start producing Euro-5 gasoline from the second quarter of 2023, Deputy Director of Refinery Modernization Project Emil Alkhasli told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

He noted that from the second quarter of 2022, it’s planned to start production of Euro-5 diesel fuel, and from the second quarter of 2023 - Euro-5 gasoline at the SOCAR plant.

“To carry out the activities, 14 new devices will be installed, and three will be modernized. It’s also planned to install 11 auxiliary devices. Over 50 local and foreign contractors, more than 190 international and local equipment manufacturers are involved in this project. In the first phase, the project will provide jobs for over 500 people,” Alkhasli added.

To date, the mentioned work progress has reached 87 percent.

Besides, according to Alkhasli, a special pipeline was installed to provide the plant with technical water, and other repair and construction work is underway.

