Azerbaijan plans visa-free entry for South Koreans

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Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that a visa-free regime for South Korean citizens will be announced in the near future, News.Az reports, citing Report.

On June 17, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed a visiting delegation led by Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea, that Azerbaijan had decided to introduce visa exemption for all types of Korean passports.

Both sides emphasized that this step would significantly contribute to expanding cooperation in tourism and other fields, as well as strengthening people-to-people contacts.

News.Az