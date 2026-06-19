Ireland removes 42 South African nationals amid xenophobia concerns

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The Republic of Ireland has deported at least 42 South African nationals.

The deported South Africans included nine men, 18 women and 15 children, all traveling as family units, News.Az reports, citing Legit.ng.

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As reported by DW Africa, the deported South Africans left Dublin on a specially chartered flight and arrived in Johannesburg on Friday, June 19, 2026.

According to authorities, two of those deported South African citiziens had been convicted of offences in Ireland.

The Ireland's Department of Justice explained that the operation was the fourth deportation charter flight this year.

The department added that 130 people were previously removed from the country "on grounds of criminality."

News.Az