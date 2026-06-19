Anthropic hires Google DeepMind VP John Jumper after Nobel success

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John Jumper, who led the AlphaFold project that solved a decades-old problem in biology, is leaving Google DeepMind to join Anthropic, a move seen as significant for where top AI talent is heading in the industry.

Jumper shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis for their work on protein structure prediction. Winning a Nobel and then immediately switching employers is, to put it mildly, a strong signal about where someone sees the future heading, News.Az reports, citing Crypto Briefing.

Jumper had been at Google DeepMind since 2017, rising through the ranks from director-level positions to VP and Engineering Fellow. His primary claim to fame is AlphaFold, the AI system that can predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences.

The Nobel committee recognized this as one of the most consequential applications of artificial intelligence to date. Not a chatbot, not an image generator, but a system that fundamentally accelerated how humans understand the molecular machinery of life.

Jumper plans to take a short break before starting at Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant.

The AI talent wars are getting expensive

Jumper’s departure from Google is not an isolated event. It follows the recent exit of Noam Shazeer, another prominent figure from Google’s AI division, who left to join OpenAI.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI executives Dario and Daniela Amodei, has positioned itself as the “safety-first” alternative in the frontier AI race.

What this means for investors

Anthropic is privately held, so retail investors can’t directly buy in. But the company’s growing ability to attract world-class talent has implications for the broader ecosystem. Companies that partner with Anthropic, build on its APIs, or compete against it will all feel the ripple effects.

For Google, the concern isn’t about one person leaving. When your Nobel Prize-winning researcher decamps to a competitor, it raises uncomfortable questions about whether scale is actually an advantage in attracting the people who matter most.

News.Az