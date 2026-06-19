Why the World Cup is hurting some Vancouver businesses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Cup has officially taken over Vancouver, but local shop owners are experiencing two completely different realities. While soccer fans from around the globe are flooding parts of the city, the massive tournament is leaving some small businesses completely locked out of the economic boom.

Near BC Place stadium, the atmosphere is electric. At Coast Crafts, owner Kingsley Bailey describes the influx of international soccer fans as absolute "pandemonium." Tourists from Australia, Turkiye, and beyond are packed into the city, creating an unprecedented demand for affordable souvenirs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bailey’s homemade "Vancouver BC 2026" fridge magnets have become an unexpected goldmine, offering budget-conscious travelers an alternative to pricey official FIFA merchandise. The demand has been so high that he is struggling to keep the items in stock.

However, capitalizing on the soccer craze hasn't been easy for everyone. FIFA's notoriously strict trademark and licensing rules have forced other local entrepreneurs to pivot quickly. Dawn Moulton, owner of Cascadia Natural Pet Supply, had to scrub the word "FIFA" from her online listings after a distributor warned her about the strict regulations surrounding football-themed teddy bears. Fortunately for Moulton, the forced change had little impact on her bottom line, and she ultimately donated the remaining inventory to a local dog rescue.

The situation is far more severe for businesses relying on regular local traffic. Aquariums West, a tropical fish store located near the stadium, has made the difficult decision to close entirely on all seven matchdays. Severe transit restrictions, road closures, and a sharp drop in regular foot traffic made staying open unsustainable.

Store manager Kreig LeBlanc expressed deep anxiety over losing seven full days of income, noting that soccer fans are highly unlikely to buy tropical fish while heading to a game. With little to no financial support or official guidance provided to mitigate the disruption, the store is simply hoping loyal customers will rally behind them on non-match days to help recoup the heavy losses.

News.Az