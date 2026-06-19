Poland strips Ukraine president of top award amid historical row

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki has revoked Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest state decoration.

The decision, announced on June 19, follows a dispute regarding the naming of a Ukrainian military unit in honor of historical figures, News.Az reports, citing United24media.

"I want to emphasize that this decision is not directed against the Ukrainian people. It does not change the strategic direction of Polish security policy. We supported and continue to support Ukraine because we know that Russian aggression poses a threat to the security of Poland and all of Europe," Nawrocki said during his address.

The Polish head of state explained that naming a Ukrainian military unit after historical figures connected to the UPA extends beyond the domestic affairs of Ukraine. According to Nawrocki, Warsaw had previously communicated its position and expectations regarding the potential impact of this designation on bilateral relations, noting that the official stance of Ukraine remained unchanged.

While progress has reportedly been made toward reconciliation on historical matters, the decision by Ukrainian authorities regarding the legacy of the UPA has been characterized by Warsaw as disappointing. The Polish president maintained that he remains open to dialogue but will continue to prioritize the memory of his citizens, national values, and the dignity of his state symbols.

The statement from Nawrocki also indicated that Ukraine's future European integration depends on a willingness to address difficult historical chapters.

"These principles must be binding for all. For those who do not understand this, there can be no place in the European Union, and Poland will undoubtedly not allow it. Ukraine must also remember that nothing serves the interests of the Kremlin as much as a misunderstanding between Poles and Ukrainians. Any dispute over historical memory weakens our nations and strengthens those who seek to divide and subjugate Europe," Nawrocki added.

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the development, announcing his decision to return the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

"Against the backdrop of such reckless actions, I see no possibility of retaining the high state award of the Republic of Poland granted to me in October 2022 — the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland. I will return it to Poland shortly," Sybiha stated.

The foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine did not seek an escalation and had spent the past year and a half working to de-politicize history, unblock joint academic initiatives, and facilitate archival and exhumation requests made by Warsaw.

"Against the background of all this, the current escalation is counterproductive and unnecessary for both us and the Poles. We regret that instead of seeking solutions, the Polish side decided to escalate this tension to an unacceptable and inadequate level. No president of another country will dictate our history to us," Sybiha concluded.

Previously, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Ukraine should more carefully select targets for drone strikes inside Russia to avoid incidents that could threaten NATO member states or be used by Moscow for propaganda purposes.

Commenting on several cases where drones linked to Ukrainian operations had entered Baltic airspace, Kosiniak-Kamysz urged Kyiv to determine targets much more precisely. He warned that such incidents could serve Russian provocations and be utilized by the Russian Federation for propaganda, escalation, and intensifying hybrid warfare.

News.Az