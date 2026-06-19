Norway moves to restrict trade with Israeli settlements

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Norway has begun a public consultation on draft legislation that would prohibit trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the foreign ministry.

The proposed law would prohibit the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements and ban exports to them. It would also prohibit the purchase of property in settlements, services linked to their construction or sale and the acquisition of businesses based there, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.

“The Israeli settlements in Palestine are in breach of international law,” Eide said. “We intend to prohibit trade with the unlawful settlements.”

The consultation period will run until September 19, after which the government will consider whether to submit the proposed legislation to parliament.

News.Az