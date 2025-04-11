Azerbaijan, Portugal explore prospects for expansion of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted a new round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Portugal.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, engaged in talks with the Portuguese delegation, headed by Director-General for Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Helena Malcata, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting explored prospects for development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal, as well as emphasized the importance of reciprocal official visits and cooperation within the international organizations.

The sides discussed the possibilities of expanding the economic ties, as well as cooperation in energy, transport and high-tech domains. The two exchanged views on strategic energy and transport infrastructure projects implemented in the region at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Rzayev highlighted the climate diplomacy, Azerbaijan`s contribution to the global climate agenda, its Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the initiatives put forward during this session and the progress achieved.

The meeting also saw discussions on the regional situation, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure everlasting peace, obstacles in the peace process, as well as large-scale works to restore liberated territories.

The parties also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az