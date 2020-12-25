Preliminary report prepared on torture of Azerbaijani POWs by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s "Development of Society and Civil Relations" Public Union has prepared a "Preliminary report on torture and ill-treatment of Azerbaijani prisoners in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war", Trend reports.

The report was presented to the Azerbaijani public.

The report covers two periods - from 1988 through September 27, 2020, and from September 27, 2020, and consists of several parts.

The first part contains the concepts about prisoners of war and detainees, brief information about international normative documents, their requirements.

The second part envisages the information about the ill-treatment and torture of Azerbaijani prisoners of war during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This part contains the information as of December 1, 2020, about prisoners of war taken hostage and missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Thus, in accordance with the statistics information in connection with those missing, taken hostage, as well as those released during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People registered 3,890 missing people (men – 3,623 people, women - 267 people), 3,171 of them are military personnel, 719 are civilians (71 children, 267 women, 326 old people), among the missing - 872 people (men - 774 people, women - 98 people), including military personnel - 605 people, civilians - 267 people (29 children, 98 women, 112 old people), 1,480 hostages were released (378 military personnel, 1,102 civilians (224 children, 357 women, 225 old people).

News.Az