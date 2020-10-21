Azerbaijan presents satellite image of newly-liberated Zangilan city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC, Azerbaijan’s satellite operator, has presented a satellite image of the Zangilan city liberated from occupation.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev again delighted the people of Azerbaijan by announcing the liberation of settlements, according to Azercosmos OJSC.

“As it can be seen in the images, rich in plane trees the Basitchay State Nature Reserve, is one of the rare natural pearls in the world, was brutally destroyed and plundered by the Armenians in the Zangilan district. Following the destructive impact of the occupiers on the environment, the flora and fauna of the district suffered serious damage,” Azercosmos said.

“Unfortunately, the octagonal tomb of Yahya ibn Mohammad in the Zangilan district, dating back to the Middle Ages and distinguished by its architectural style, is also among the monuments of history and culture destroyed by the occupants,” the satellite operator noted.

News.Az