Azerbaijan presents “Smart Village” project to be implemented in liberated lands (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry has prepared a presentation of the “Smart Village” to be created in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said the first ‘Smart Village’ pilot project will be implemented in the Zangilan district's Aghali-1, Aghali-2, and Aghali-3 villages.

"The implementation of the project will be carried out mainly in five components. These are the housing sector, the sectors of production, social services, “Smart agriculture”, and alternative energy. On the territory, first of all, it’s planned to build completely isolated 200 individual houses using innovative building materials,” Karimov said.

“Engineering communications, heating systems in houses will also be created on the basis of “smart technologies”. It's planned to build modern schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, and e-government centers in the “smart villages”, and to form a tourism infrastructure,” he noted.

“All residential buildings, social facilities, office buildings, catering facilities, the processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources," the minister also said, adding that specialists from Turkey, China, Italy, and Israel will take part in the project.

Azerbaijan liberated the Zangilan district from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

News.Az