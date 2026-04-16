President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit - PHOTO

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for a working visit on April 16 to participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at Antalya International Airport by Governor of Antalya Hulusi Şahin and other officials.