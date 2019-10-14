Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev meets with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev
- 14 Oct 2019 23:46
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142448
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-president-ilham-aliyev-meets-with-first-president-of-kazakhstan-nursultan-nazarbayev Copied
On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Honorary Chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Nursultan Nazarbayev, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.
News.Az