Azerbaijan prevents Armenian saboteurs’ attempt to break through border in Zangilan direction

On May 26, an attempt by a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan was prevented in the area of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border passing through Zangilan district, press service of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service told News.az.

Due to the vigilance of the military personnel on duty at the border checkpoint, the movement of the subversive group was promptly detected and necessary measures were undertaken. As a result, 2 military personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained.

Other members of the subversive group fled back, taking advantage of the difficult terrain of the area.

Azerbaijani armed forces control the operational situation.

