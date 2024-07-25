Azerbaijan prevents reconnaissance flights of Armenian drone near Tovuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

A quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani military positions near Aghdam settlement in Tovuz district.

The incident occurred around 10:55 AM local time, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the activity of the UAV was interfered with special technical means and it had to leave the area.

