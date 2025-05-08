Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities were showcased at the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM 2025) exhibition held in Tel Aviv, along with 10 local partners, including the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC.

Azerbaijan’s ski resorts, wine and health tourism were highlighted at the exhibition, News.Az reports, citing ATB.

The stand featured the tourism opportunities of Karabakh and the East Zangezur region, as well as an awareness campaign was carried out within the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty".

Meetings were also held with 40 local tourism representatives in Haifa and 65 in Tel Aviv, with presentations and a media briefing also organized.

The event held in Tel Aviv was attended by Mukhtar Mammadov, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Israel and Peleg Lewi, Senior foreign affairs advisor to the Minister of Tourism of Israel.

