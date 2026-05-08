S. Korean oil tanker completes Red Sea transit safely

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South Korean oil tanker has successfully passed through the Red Sea and is now heading back home, marking the fourth such oil shipment, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The vessel’s arrival comes as Seoul has been actively working to secure oil supplies through alternative maritime routes amid an ongoing disruption involving the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, after loading crude oil shipments at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Port, the ship entered and passed through the Red Sea at approximately 11:00 a.m. Local authorities did not disclose detailed movement information of the vessel, citing security and safety concerns.

This tanker represents the fourth South Korean oil carrier to successfully navigate the waterway linking the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, since South Korea began relying on this route to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

The alternative route has been adopted after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively blocked by Iran for more than a month, creating significant disruption to traditional oil transport routes.

Earlier, the first South Korean vessel to use the alternative route since the conflict began arrived at a port in Yeosu, located in the southwest of South Korea, on Thursday. That shipment carried approximately 2 million barrels of oil, according to sources familiar with the matter. The vessel had departed from the Red Sea last month.

In addition, two more South Korean oil tankers successfully transited the Red Sea earlier this week, further contributing to efforts to stabilize supply lines.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries stated that it will continue its efforts to ensure stable oil transportation to the country while also implementing measures aimed at guaranteeing the safety of South Korean vessels and their crew members operating in the region.

News.Az