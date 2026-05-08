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Ryanair to shut operating base at Greece's Thessaloniki airport

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Ryanair to shut operating base at Greece's Thessaloniki airport
Source: Reuters

Ryanair (RYA.I), opens new tab will close ​its operating ‌base at Greece's Thessaloniki airport ​this ​winter after airport operator ⁠Fraport (FRAG.DE), opens new tab increased ​annual fees, ​a senior executive said on Friday , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Speaking ​to reporters ​in Athens, Ryanair’s Chief ‌Commercial ⁠Officer Jason McGuinness said there was ​no ​progress ⁠in talks between ​the low-cost ​carrier ⁠and Fraport.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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