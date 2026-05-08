Ryanair to shut operating base at Greece's Thessaloniki airport
Source: Reuters
Ryanair (RYA.I), opens new tab will close its operating base at Greece's Thessaloniki airport this winter after airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE), opens new tab increased annual fees, a senior executive said on Friday , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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Speaking to reporters in Athens, Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer Jason McGuinness said there was no progress in talks between the low-cost carrier and Fraport.
By Faig Mahmudov