Sri Lanka, Vietnam pledge stronger economic partnership

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Sri Lanka and Vietnam signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Friday aimed at strengthening cooperation across several sectors, according to Sri Lanka’s President’s Media Division (PMD), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The agreements were signed at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo in the presence of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and visiting Vietnamese President To Lam, who also serves as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

The MoUs cover cooperation in police training, scientific research, cultural exchanges, and information and communications.

Vietnam and Sri Lanka also upgraded their bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership on Friday, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

At a joint press briefing following their talks, both leaders said the two countries had agreed to take “breakthrough measures” to raise bilateral trade to 1 billion U.S. dollars in the near future.

They also committed to working toward a future bilateral agreement on trade and investment, according to the report.

News.Az