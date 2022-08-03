Azerbaijan provides lump-sum payments to over 11,000 first Karabakh war veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 11,000 veterans of the first Karabakh war have been provided with lump-sum payments, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the mechanism for providing one-time payments to those disabled in the first Karabakh war was developed on the basis of humanism wider coverage of the social security program.

According to the minister, one-time payments are provided not only to those who currently have the status of a disabled person of the first Karabakh War, but also to those who subsequently recovered, underwent rehabilitation and currently don't have a degree of disability.

At the same time, in case of the death of the disabled person of the first Karabakh war, the lump-sum payments will be provided to their heirs, Babayev added.

News.Az