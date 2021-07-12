Azerbaijan publishes latest data on demining ops in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan has published information on mine-clearing operations in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation (in the 2020 Karabakh war) for the period of July 5-10, according to the agency.

According to the source, the agency employees found and neutralized 153 anti-personnel and 29 anti-tank mines, as well as 26 unexploded munitions in the liberated territories last week.

An area of 113 hectares (1,130,591 square meters) has been cleared of mines and unexploded munitions within a week.

