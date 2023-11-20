Azerbaijan puts brakes on several joint projects with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has suspended a number of twinning projects with the European Union, diplomatic sources told Trend.

The so-called twinning projects implied EU officials "instructing" Azerbaijani government structures on how to work in accordance with European standards.

As such, projects in the field of law enforcement, social security, and healthcare with Lithuania have been put on hold, while with Sweden and Greece projects in the field of migration have been suspended.

The only exception made by the Azerbaijani side was for projects with Poland and Finland due to the balanced stance of these countries.

Cooperation like that does not seem in the cards, given the "warnings" and "clear signals" coming from the "cheerleader" of Armenian separatism, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

News.Az