Azerbaijan Railways, Rail Cargo Austria discuss cooperation prospects

Member of Management Board of Rail Cargo Austria AG, Thomas Kargl, has visited the headquarters of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to meet with it`s chairman Javid Gurbanov to explore prospects for building bilateral cooperation.

Gurbanov highlighted the work done to improve the safety of transportation and increase the competitiveness of transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan. He said the country was actively involved in the implementation of a number of large-scale regional and international transport projects.

Kargl said that relations between Azerbaijan and Austria had been expanding in all areas in recent years, including the economic one. Austria is keen on expanding these ties and implementing infrastructure projects, he added.

They discussed the issues of getting access to the Asian markets through Azerbaijan.

News.Az

