Azerbaijan Railways tests its freight cars in Turkey

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Turkey's government-owned railway company TCDD Tasimacilik tested the possibility of operating Azerbaijani freight cars on Turkish railways, Azerbaijani Railways said in a message on Oct. 29.

A car of Azerbaijan Railways was included into a local Turkish train at the Kars station and proceeded through such large stations as Sarikamis, Erzurum, Erzincan, Divrigi, and Bostankaya to the Sivas station, traveling the distance in eight hours.

The test results showed that freight cars belonging to Azerbaijan Railways can be used in cargo transportation in the territory of Turkey and can play a significant role in mutual cargo turnover.

The track gauge in Azerbaijan is 1,520 millimeters, while in Turkey it is 1,435 millimeters (narrow gauge). Bogies are replaced at Georgia's Akhalkalaki Station.

