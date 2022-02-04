Azerbaijan ready for delimitation, demarcation process with Armenia without preconditions - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is willing to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders with Armenia without preconditions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, who is on visit in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"This issue was brought to the attention of EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi during our meeting," the minister stated.

Bayramov noted that during the meeting he also informed the EU Commissioner about the restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

"Discussions were held about how the EU can provide support on these issues. All this shows the extensiveness of the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the EU," he added.

News.Az