Azerbaijan ready to discuss gas price with Turkey - SOCAR
For the present, 60 percent works in TANAP have been completed, SOCAR Turkey Energy CEO Zaur Gahramanov said.
According to him, TANAP’s total worth in the first stage was $11.7 billion, but this figure reduced $8.5 billion: “So, we have saved $3.2 billion”.
Gahramanov noted that SOCAR and Turkey government have not discussed price of gas transported from Azerbaijan: “However, a meeting may be held. We are ready for such meetings. Official Ankara is also open for us. Turkey government is interested in this issue”.
News.Az