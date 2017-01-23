Azerbaijan ready to discuss gas price with Turkey - SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the present, 60 percent works in TANAP have been completed, SOCAR Turkey Energy CEO Zaur Gahramanov said.

According to him, TANAP’s total worth in the first stage was $11.7 billion, but this figure reduced $8.5 billion: “So, we have saved $3.2 billion”.

Gahramanov noted that SOCAR and Turkey government have not discussed price of gas transported from Azerbaijan: “However, a meeting may be held. We are ready for such meetings. Official Ankara is also open for us. Turkey government is interested in this issue”.

News.Az

