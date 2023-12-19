Azerbaijan ready to process all legal reintegration requests from Armenians - Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to process all appropriate legal applications from Armenians on reintegration, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with BBC World, News.az reports.

"Armenia, throughout the years of occupation, conducted notorious ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis. One million Azerbaijanis are still refugees and IDPs. Azerbaijan is in the process of returning one million refugees and IDPs to their homes, and they have been deprived of this right for more than 30 years. However, in the meantime, there have been Armenians who decided to leave Karabakh, regardless of the fact that we were calling for them to stay. Azerbaijan ensures all the possibilities, including security and safety, for their return. For that reason, we have established a particular electronic portal for the application of citizenship. First, we should identify that there should be a proper legal framework for Armenians to return. One of the major preconditions here is accepting Azerbaijani citizenship and living under Azerbaijani laws and regulations. For that reason, and we made it clear, on a case-by-case basis, we are ready to consider and process all appropriate legal applications," he said.

According to Hajiyev, currently, talks on the diplomatic level are ongoing between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Azerbaijan is ready to form a peace treaty with Armenia. For that reason, Azerbaijan has also suggested five fundamental principles and a text for a peace treaty. Currently, there are diplomatic engagements between Armenia and Azerbaijan in direct talks. I believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have managed to surprise the world with a positive agenda. On December 7, the two countries made a joint statement expressing their intention to advance the peace agenda and implement confidence-building measures," the assistant to the president said.

He noted that last three months could be considered as the most calm and peaceful period in the history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relationship since the independence of the two countries.

"There is no war, no atrocities, and no confrontation, with soldiers returning to their barracks. Relative peace has been ensured on the ground. Now is the time to transform it into a long-lasting peace, including the signing of a peace treaty," Hajiyev pointed out.

