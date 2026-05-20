Russia and China sign declaration on multipolar world order in Beijing talks - VIDEO

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Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have signed a sweeping declaration in Beijing outlining a shared vision for a multipolar world order, marking a major step in the two countries’ strategic alignment.

The signing ceremony followed high-level talks between Russia and China aimed at strengthening what both sides describe as a “new type” of international relations. The leaders also endorsed a joint statement on enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighbourly ties, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the declaration spans 47 pages and sets out key directions for bilateral cooperation while presenting a unified approach to global affairs. Officials said the document identifies frameworks for cooperation in international issues and reflects shared positions on major geopolitical challenges, though no implementation timeline was released.

The agreement formalises Moscow and Beijing’s commitment to reshaping global governance structures and promoting alternatives to Western-led institutions. It also highlights coordination on regional security and economic integration, forming a policy roadmap for expanded cooperation in the coming decade as both countries deepen ties in energy, trade and defence.

News.Az