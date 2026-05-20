Air defence systems intercept another UAV approaching Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said on May 20 that the drone was destroyed before reaching the capital. He stated that emergency services were working at the crash site of the UAV and confirmed that another drone had also been intercepted earlier the same day, News.Az reports, citing IZ.

According to the mayor, both incidents involved Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow, with air defence systems successfully repelling the attacks and neutralising the targets before they reached the city.