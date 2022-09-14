Azerbaijan ready to unilaterally hand over bodies of up to 100 Armenian servicemen

Azerbaijan is ready to unilaterally hand over the bodies of up to 100 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and humanitarian values, Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to cease fire and declares its readiness to unilaterally hand over the bodies of about 100 Armenian servicemen, who died as a result of the prevention of a provocation against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 12-13, the statement said.

The State Commission informed the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in this regard.

