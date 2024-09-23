Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on recalling the country’s ambassador to Russia.

Under the presidential order, Polad Bulbuloglu was recalled from his position as Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia, News.Az reports.Polad Bulbuloglu was recently elected as a deputy in the 7th convocation of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) elections held on September 1.He was also appointed as chairman of the parliamentary Culture Committee during the first session of the new parliament.

