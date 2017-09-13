Azerbaijan receives "The Best Debut" award at WorldFood Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has received "The Best Debut" award at the WorldFood Moscow.

This year, the WorldFood Moscow Exhibition will be the gathering place for upward of 1,500 Russian and foreign food and beverage suppliers from 64 countries of the world, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan is the partner country of the exhibition, where the "Made in Azerbaijan" national stand is presented for the first time.

Over 30 companies have been united in one exposition to offer a variety of products: from fresh agricultural products to canned goods, from natural mineral water to various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, teas, nuts, dairy products, pastry and much more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste local wines and appreciate the ancient Azerbaijan winemaking tradition. The collective participation of Azerbaijan delegates has been organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of the Economy Ministry.

The visitors of the exhibition are given huge information about Azerbaijan, highlighting the fact that Azerbaijan is the exclusive partner in all the news related to the exhibition.

