Azerbaijan records 21 daily coronavirus cases

Twenty-one new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 3 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,975, with 813,753 recoveries and 9,973 deaths, while treatment of 249 others is underway.

A total of 7,358,931 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az