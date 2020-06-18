Azerbaijan records 338 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 117 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday.

Six patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 11,329, with 6,192 recoveries, and 139 deaths.

Some 4,998 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals.

A total of 403,499 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

News.Az