Azerbaijan records 40% surge in air passenger traffic

In the first five months of 2024, as many as 1,227,238 passengers traveled by plane in Azerbaijan, marking an increase of 40% from a year earlier, News.Az reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

Russia takes first place, with 347,326 passengers transported to Azerbaijan in five months. This means an increase of 33.4% compared to the same period in 2023.In May alone, 300,586 passengers were transported to Azerbaijan. This is 38.1% more than the same month last year. In May, 83,821 passengers were transported from Russia, which is 21.7% more than in May last year.

