Azerbaijan records 65 new coronavirus cases, 54 recoveries and two deaths

Sixty-five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 54 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported Wednesday.

Two patients (born in 1949 and 1961) have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,758, with 1,789 recoveries and 35 deaths.

As many as 934 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 30 are in severe and 44 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 208,546 coronavirus tests have been carried in Azerbaijan so far.

