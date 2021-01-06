Azerbaijan records nearly 800 new coronavirus cases, over 2,300 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 799 reaching 222,200, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed on Wednesday.

As many as 2,383 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 201,596. Some 26 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,818.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 17,786.

Over the past day, 9,364 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,231,993.

News.Az