Azerbaijan records over 500 coronavirus cases in a day

Azerbaijan has registered 531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 799,471, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 294 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 787,080. Four people have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 9,752.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,639.

So far, 7,051,505 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az