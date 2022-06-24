Azerbaijan records over 7% GDP growth in January-May 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-May 2022, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product increased by 7.2 percent compared to the same period last year, the country’s deputy minister said on Friday.

Elnur Aliyev made the remarks while speaking at an Azerbaijan-Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) forum in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The business forum is dedicated to “BSTDB's role in supporting a diversified and innovative the Azerbaijani economy in a changing world.”

The deputy minister stressed that Azerbaijan's economic growth has made significant progress in 2021 and this trend continues in 2022 as well.

“Today’s main priorities are to increase the competitiveness of the economy, strengthen social justice, better competitive human capital, restore the country’s liberated territories, and protect the environment,” he added.

News.Az