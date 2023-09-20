Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan refutes reports on alleged shelling of Khankendi city

Azerbaijan refutes reports on alleged shelling of Khankendi city

The information spread in some Armenian social media networks that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly once again subjected to fire Khankendi city does not reflect the truth and is disinformation, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

“We categorically deny this information. We once again inform that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces  Units using precision weapons destroy only legitimate military targets and military infrastructure,” the ministry added.


