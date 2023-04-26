Azerbaijan registers 71 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventy-one new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 73 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,199, with 820,762 recoveries and 10,233 deaths, while treatment of 204 others is underway.

A total of 7,585,820 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az