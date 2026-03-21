Ukraine strikes nearly 300 drones at Russia overnight - VIDEO

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Ukraine carried out a major overnight drone strike against Russian and Russian-occupied targets, deploying nearly 300 drones that struck military and industrial sites, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Targets included the Saratov oil refinery, where an RVS-10000 vertical storage tank was damaged, and the command post of Russia’s elite Rubikon drone unit in occupied Mariupol. The Rubikon unit specializes in intercepting Ukrainian drones and targeting drone operators. Ukrainian forces also reported strikes on Russian positions in Khliborobne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 283 drones over multiple regions, including Bryansk, Smolensk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Tula, Ryazan, Kursk, Saratov, Samara, Moscow Oblast, the Republic of Tatarstan, and occupied Crimea. Explosions and fires were reported near chemical plants in Tolyatti and at oil facilities in Saratov and Bashkortostan, while power outages and minor injuries were reported in some cities.

The Saratov refinery, operated by Rosneft, is a key facility producing over 20 petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel, and has a processing capacity of about 140,000 barrels per day. Engels-2 military airfield and other strategic sites have also been frequent targets of Ukrainian drone strikes.

These operations demonstrate Ukraine’s continued use of long-range drone strikes to disrupt Russian military logistics and industrial infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

News.Az