US strikes Iran facility, says Strait of Hormuz threat down - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US military says it has significantly reduced Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz after striking an underground facility along the Iranian coast.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said the facility stored antiship cruise missiles, mobile missile launchers, and other equipment used to monitor ship movements. “We not only took out the facility, but also destroyed intelligence support sites and missile radar relays,” Cooper said in a video posted on X, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/8yTLrVy4jk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 21, 2026

“Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz is degraded as a result, and we will not stop pursuing these targets,” he added, underscoring ongoing US operations to secure vital shipping lanes in the region.

News.Az