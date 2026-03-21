Hungary threatens Ukraine with war

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Hungary has warned that any Ukrainian attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline will be treated as a threat to NATO, with Budapest reserving the right to invoke Article 5 of the alliance’s charter, the Hungarian government said.

Gergely Gulyás, head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media:

“Another attack by Ukraine on TurkStream will be regarded as an attack on a NATO country, with all the consequences that entails for Ukraine.”

The warning comes amid claims from Gazprom that between March 17 and 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) allegedly attempted to strike stations supplying gas to Europe via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines using drones.

No independent verification of these attempts has been reported. Hungary’s statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, linking Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure directly to NATO defense obligations.

News.Az