OpenAI to nearly double workforce to 8,000 by 2026

OpenAI to nearly double workforce to 8,000 by 2026

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Artificial intelligence company OpenAI is planning a major expansion, aiming to grow its workforce from 4,500 to 8,000 by the end of 2026.

Most new hires are expected to join product development, engineering, research, and sales teams. The company is also recruiting specialists in “technical ambassadorship” to help businesses better leverage its AI tools, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OpenAI’s recent funding round valued the company at $840 billion, attracting participation from Big Tech and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son in a blockbuster $110 billion round.

In response to competition from Google’s Gemini 3, CEO Sam Altman reportedly issued an internal “code red” last December, pausing non-core projects and redirecting teams to accelerate development.

The hiring surge signals OpenAI’s push to scale rapidly and maintain its lead in the fast-growing AI industry.

News.Az