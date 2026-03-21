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Modi speaks with Iran’s Pezeshkian on regional security

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Modi speaks with Iran’s Pezeshkian on regional security
Photo: Getty Images

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he had spoken with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, addressing regional security and safety concerns.

In a post on X, Modi condemned recent attacks on critical infrastructure across the Middle East. He emphasized the importance of keeping shipping lanes open and secure, crucial for global trade and energy supply, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Modi also expressed gratitude for Iran’s continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country.

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The conversation highlights ongoing India-Iran cooperation amid regional tensions and underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad while maintaining stability in vital trade routes.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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